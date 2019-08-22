Grieving friends of Dewsbury man set up new mental health support project

The death of a young man from Dewsbury has inspired a new project to encourage men and young boys in the area to talk about their problems.

Luke’s Corner has been created by heartbroken friends of 24-year-old Luke Manton, who was found dead near Dewsbury Bus Station last month.

The non-profit organiaation aims to raise awareness of mental health issues in young men and promote the services that are on offer to help.

Tanisha Bramwell, one of Luke’s closest friends and one of the founders of Luke’s Corner, said: “We want to raise awareness and get people talking so that the next generation of young men are reassured that it’s ok to talk and it’s not a taboo subject.”

Luke’s Corner has been working with Andy’s Man Club, which holds weekly meetings around the country aimed at providing a safe space for men to talk, and Take 10, a Batley-based support group for families and friends of people with mental health issues.

The project has applied for funding and is looking at running one-to-one support sessions and awareness activities. The team also hopes to hold annual events where people can learn more aboout the help that is available and raise concerns with and pose questions to local politicians.

“The response has been amazing. We’ve already had 50 people reach out to volunteer,” said Tanisha.

You can find more information about Luke’s Corner on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile a new safe space for people suffering a mental health crisis has opened in Dewsbury.

The Well-Bean Cafe at Union House on Union Street is open from 7.30pm until midnight on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Referrals can be made by calling 07867 028755.