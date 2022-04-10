Greggs to open breakfast club at Dewsbury school to give kids free meal

The breakfast club at Ravensthorpe C of E Junior School will offer 40 children who need it a free, nutritional breakfast before school to help pupils to be prepared for the day ahead.

Breakfast options include toast, low sugar cereal, fruit, yoghurt, juice and milk.

As well as providing a morning meal, the club aims to encourage children to chat and engage with school staff before their classes begin.

Pupils at Ravensthorpe C of E Junior School will receive a free meal at the breakfast club run by Greggs

Lynne Hindmarch, breakfast club manager for the Greggs Foundation, said: “No child should ever start their day without breakfast, which is why we’re delighted to be opening a new breakfast club at Ravensthorpe C of E Junior School.

“Through breakfast clubs such as this, we’re able to support over 40,000 children each day nationally, and new openings like the one at Ravensthorpe C of E Junior School are helping us to continue heading towards reaching our target of serving 70,000 breakfasts each school day by 2025.”

Launched in 1999, the Greggs Foundation’s breakfast club programme has served more than 58 million free meals, with an ambition to support 1,000 breakfast clubs by 2025, serving 70,000 free, nutritious meals each school day.

The average breakfast club costs £3,000 to set up and run for an academic year.

In May 2021, Greggs ran its latest annual breakfast club appeal, during which more than £120,000 was raised by colleagues and customers in just two weeks to support the cause – enabling the Greggs Foundation to provide 480,000 children with a free breakfast.

Following the success of the appeal, customers at Greggs stores nationwide can now donate a free breakfast to a child in need at one of Greggs’ breakfast clubs at any time of year.