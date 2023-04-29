To celebrate this momentous occasion the shop on Church street will be opening their small local history museum upstairs for short tours, to showcase some of the shop's history, its staff and the opportunity to view past Coronation memorabilia.

Speaking about the history of the store, current owner Sue Baker said: “Greenwoods was founded in Dewsbury in 1860 during the reign of Queen Victoria and a year before her husband Prince Albert died. The same year, Abraham Lincoln was voted in as US President and the American Civil War started.

“Many children would not have gone to school in Dewsbury at this time as the education act of 1870 had not been brought in; education was mainly for the rich.

From left: Ray Baker, owner, Kim Gott, shop manager and Sue baker, owner, outside Greenwoods on Church Street, Dewsbury.

“When Greenwoods first opened its doors to customers, dynamite had not been invented and neither had the Football Association or the Salvation Army.

“Greenwoods started trading nearly 25 years before Marks and Spencers, nine years before Sainsburys and nearly 50 years before Harry Selfridge opened his first store.

“In 1860 John Greenwood, originally from Pudsey, opened his shop as a ‘whitesmith and pawnbroker’. Since 1860, the shop in Church Street has supplied the people of Dewsbury with quality jewellery and jewellery repairs for over 160 years from the same premises.

“We still have an excellent working jeweller and thanks to our old and new loyal customers we are proud to remain open for business as usual.”

Coronation memorabilia.

Saturday, May 6, is the official Coronation of King Charles III.

Sue added: “Greenwoods are pleased to celebrate the Coronation of Charles III and we wish him a long and happy reign. Long live the King”

The free museum tours will take place on Wednesday, May 3 and Saturday, May 13.

To enquire about booking a visit to view the shops’ local history collection, including meeting Bolenium Bill, the’ little man in the window’, visit the premises, located at 3 Church Street Dewsbury, or phone 01924 461198.

Ray and Sue Baker, owners of Greenwoods, in the museum.

