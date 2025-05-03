Greenhead Park: Distinctive slide removed from playground over safety concerns
Greenhead Park, in Huddersfield, is well-visited by people from across Kirklees and Calderdale but visitors will now find part of it looking different.
The distinctive tall tower with a spiralling slide near the tennis courts is no more, and has been taken down because of safety concerns.
A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “Signs were installed when we discovered safety concerns with the slide in the children’s play area in Greenhead Park and a decision was made to close the slide element to ensure the safety of visitors.
“Unfortunately, these signs keep being removed due to anti-social behaviour and we are replacing them as quickly as we can.
"Contractors are now on site to remove the entire tower unit and make sure the area is safe for children to enjoy.
"Signs will be installed imminently to advise of the works.”
