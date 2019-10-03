Green-minded Birstall mum's litter pick success at Oakwell Hall Country Park

A mum from Birstall who organised a litter pick has been so overwhelmed by its success, she hopes to hold more clean-up events.

Amy-Anne Holroyd suggested the tidy-up at Oakwell Hall Country Park to friends and family just a few weeks ago but word spread and, despite the rain, 18 people turned out to help.

“It was brilliant, we had such a good turn out,” she said. “We’ve got quite a lot of interest in doing another one.

“I can’t believe all the positive feedback we’ve had.”

Armed with equipment, including heavy duty gloves and litter pickers, from Kirklees Council’s Parks and Green Spaces Department and Hedgerow Conservation, the team got to work cleaning up around the country park on Saturday.

The hard-working volunteers collected a massive 24 bags of rubbish in just two hours.

Amy-Anne, who has a two-year-old son, said her passion for the environment is stronger since becoming a mother.

“The environment is something that I’ve always cared about and since having my little boy, it has been even more important to me and I want to pass the message on to him that we need to look after our green spaces,” she said.

She has set up a Facebook page under the name Litter Warriors Assemble where she says she will update with any future clean-ups.