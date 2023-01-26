The “Great Write Together” was organised by Batley Poets, Give a Few Words and Friends of Batley Library as part of the initiative launched by The Jo Cox Foundation.

Mohamed Saloo, author and co-founder of Batley Poets, said: “Poetry resonates with the thoughts and feelings we hold.

"We sometimes hear or read a poem that explains what we are feeling inside, and we write poetry to bring out those thoughts and feelings that we find difficult to share in any other way.

Batley Library played host to a writing workshop as part of the Great Winter Get Together

“Through the Great Write Together we wanted to share how we can connect together through sharing this intimate form of communicating.

“For some this was the first time they had attempted to write poetry since their school days and it was incredible to hear the power of their poetry.”

Sharron Wilkinson, director of the “Give a Few Words” letter writing campaign, said: “We write positive uplifting letters for others who are socially isolated or would appreciate some positive post every month.

"All the beautiful letters and poems written today will be going out for residents in a local care home.

“This event and everyone who attended encapsulated the spirit of community, togetherness and kindness perfectly and we were thrilled to be part of it.”

