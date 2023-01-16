Research carried out by the charity has highlighted how 80 per cent of young people, aged between 18 and 24, felt lonely in the past month, versus 30 per cent of 65 to 74-year-olds.

The organisation also reports that six in ten young people are unable to afford their usual social activities because of the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Great Winter Get Together campaign, which begins today, on what is known as Blue Monday, sees over 660 events take place over the next two weeks in communities all across the UK to help people make new connections with others, build a sense of community and to help tackle isolation.

Su Moore, CEO of the Joe Cox Foundation

Su Moore, CEO of the Jo Cox Foundation, said: “While people’s calendars are often busy in December, the new year can be a difficult time for many - with fewer opportunities to socialise, tighter finances, and the days remaining cold and dark.

“Our research into loneliness in 2021 highlighted the startling reality that young people are the most affected, and sadly, this still remains the case following our latest poll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why ensuring there are opportunities for meaningful connection in communities is crucial this January, especially for young people. Connecting with others doesn’t need to cost anything and we’d encourage everyone to look for a Great Winter Get Together in their area, particularly if you are feeling isolated amid this cost-of-living crisis.”

Events range from winter walks to board games nights for young people, and community food sharing from different cultures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rt Hon Jacqui Smith, Chair of The Jo Cox Foundation, said: “As an MP, Jo Cox was passionate about shining a light on the impact of loneliness in UK society and set up the Loneliness Commission to turbo-charge the public’s awareness of this issue.

“Through the pandemic, and now the cost-of-living crisis, we carry this work forward with the annual Great Winter Get Together, which is a brilliant way for people to feel more connected in their community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad