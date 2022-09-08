News you can trust since 1858
Best in show was Barbara with dog Cooper.

Great turnout for the return of the Thornhill Fun Dog Show

Friends of Rectory Park in Thornhill were thrilled to re-start their annual Fun Dog Show.

By Jessica Barton
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:30 am

Thornhill Fun Dog show, held on Saturday, included competitions such as ‘dog with the cutest eyes’ and ‘my best pal- with junior handlers’.

The group also provided lots of tea and cake, stalls, tombola, and a wellie wanging contest.

The winner of the dog show was Barbara with dog Coope, and Ted, 15, won the wellie wanging.

Jayne Wood, secretary of Friends of Rectory Park, said: “It was a great turnout, with a couple of hundred people attending.

“The park is a popular venue for dog walkers so being able to come together and share everybody’s joy in dog ownership and celebrate the companionship they give makes for a good day.

“The group receives no external funding and this is their main fundraising event.”

The Friends of Rectory Park are a volunteer group who work with Kirklees to maintain the park for the community.

1. Thornhill Dog Show

The event involved lots of tea and cake, stalls and a tombola.

Photo: SUB

2. Thornhill Dog Show

The event has helped raise vital funds for The Friends of Rectory Park volunteer group.

Photo: SUB

3. Thornhill Dog Show

The Friends of Rectory Park are an entirely local volunteer group.

Photo: SUB

4. Thornhill Dog Show

The event took place on Saturday, September 3 at Rectory Park.

Photo: SUB

