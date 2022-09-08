Great turnout for the return of the Thornhill Fun Dog Show
Friends of Rectory Park in Thornhill were thrilled to re-start their annual Fun Dog Show.
Thornhill Fun Dog show, held on Saturday, included competitions such as ‘dog with the cutest eyes’ and ‘my best pal- with junior handlers’.
The group also provided lots of tea and cake, stalls, tombola, and a wellie wanging contest.
The winner of the dog show was Barbara with dog Coope, and Ted, 15, won the wellie wanging.
Jayne Wood, secretary of Friends of Rectory Park, said: “It was a great turnout, with a couple of hundred people attending.
“The park is a popular venue for dog walkers so being able to come together and share everybody’s joy in dog ownership and celebrate the companionship they give makes for a good day.
“The group receives no external funding and this is their main fundraising event.”
The Friends of Rectory Park are a volunteer group who work with Kirklees to maintain the park for the community.