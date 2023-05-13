David Gibson, who has been chairman of the Batley branch of the RBL since 2018, was a runner in his teens and early twenties. He views the Great North Run – a half marathon - as “a personal challenge” and says: “If I don’t do it now, when will I do it?”

With a fundraising target of £350 set by the RBL, Mr Gibson has already raised over half that amount and hopes to reach £500 before the 13-mile run, which takes place on September 10.

Mr Gibson said he hopes the money he raises can be spent locally in support of veterans and families. He said: “We shouldn’t assume that veterans are old. Some are young, and there are also real needs among younger veterans.”

David Gibson from the Royal British Legion, who will take part in the Great North Run half-marathon later this year.

He is training by taking part in park runs and is being championed by his two daughters, who are both keen runners.

Mr Gibson added: “I’m reasonably fit. I do quite a lot of walking. Of course I’m nervous but I am building up and I have a training plan.”

Ms Leadbeater, who has openly backed Mr Gibson in his venture, said: “I’m full of admiration for anyone who undertakes the Great North Run and other sponsored events that raise funds for deserving causes.

“I wish David all the best with his training schedule – and I hope as many people as possible sponsor him so that he smashes his fundraising target.”

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

To find our more or to make a donation, visit Mr Gibson’s fundraising page https://royalbritishlegion.enthuse.com/pf/david-gibson-82d38

