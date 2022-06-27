Great Get Together 2022: Photos from events around Batley and Spen

Since it began in 2017, more than 20 million people have participated in the Great Get Together, which is held to celebrate the life of former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

Heckmondwike’s Great Get Together took place in Green Park, Kumon Y’all organised a Great Get Together at Manor Croft Academy in Dewsbury, and a Great Get Together Picnic was held in Ravensthorpe.

Events around Batley included the Great Create Together at Batley Community Centre, a Burgers and Butterflies event at the Butterfly House and The Great Poetry Get Together at Batley Library.

Sunday also saw the return of the Run for Jo at Oakwell Hall in Birstall.

1. Taking aim Yusuf Patel, Rayyan Hafez and Hasan Irfan with the scouts at the Great Get Together in Wilton Park, Batley Photo Sales

2. Gathering Angela and Millie Surtees with Samantha Cottam, from Rainbow Baby Bank, at the Heckmondwike Great Get Together in Green Park Photo Sales

3. Treats Angela Agar and Lisa Thewlis-Hardy at the Heckmondwike Great Get Together in Green Park Photo Sales

4. Music Big D and Little D perform at the Heckmondwike Great Get Together in Green Park Photo Sales