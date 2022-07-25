The study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in North Kirklees.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72 per cent said they had a good overall experience, down from 83 per cent last year and 82 per cent the year before.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey asked people across the country what they think about their local GP practice

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure.

"However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between January 10 and April 11 this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29 per cent response rate.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Spen, according to the survey.

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between January 10 and April 11 this year

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good.

At Calder View Surgery, Dewsbury Health Centre, Wellington Road, Dewsbury 97 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Cherry Tree Surgery, Upper Commercial Street, Batley 92 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Windsor Medical Centre, William Street, Leeds Road, Dewsbury 89 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Brookroyd House, Brookroyd Surgery, Union Street, Heckmondwike 88 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Cook Lane Surgery, Cook Lane, Heckmondwike 88 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Liversedge Medical Centre, Valley Road, Liversedge 88 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At The Greenway Medical Practice, Cleckheaton Health Centre, Greenside, Cleckheaton 87 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At North Road Suite, Ravensthorpe Health Centre, Netherfield Road, Dewsbury 80 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Kirkgate Surgery, Kirkgate, Birstall 80 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Grove House Surgery, Soothill Lane, Batley 79 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Batley Health Centre Surgery, Upper Commercial Street, Batley 78 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Eightlands Surgery, Dewsbury Primary Care Centre, Wellington Road, Dewsbury 74 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Mirfield Health Centre, Doctor Lane, Mirfield 73 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At The Albion Mount Medical Practice, Albion Street, Dewsbury 72 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At The Paddock Surgery, Chapel Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury 71 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Wellington House Surgery, Henrietta Street, Batley 70 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Undercliffe Surgery, Union Street, Heckmondwike 67 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Blackburn Road Medical Centre, Blackburn Road, Birstall 65 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Savile Town Medical Centre, Scarborough Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury 63 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Parkview Surgery, Cleckheaton Health Centre, Greenside, Cleckheaton 61 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Cleckheaton Group Practice, Cross Church Street, Cleckheaton 61 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Thornhill Lees Medical Centre, Slaithwaite Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury 61 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Mount Pleasant Medical Centre, Purlwell Lane, Mount Pleasant, Batley 57 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Healds Road Surgery, Healds Road, Dewsbury 54 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Broughton House Surgery, New Way, Batley 50 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Dr Mahmood and Partners, Ravensthorpe Health Centre, Netherfield Road, Dewsbury 50 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.