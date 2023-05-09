Mary Alice Spencer, the daughter of Mary and William Goode, was born on May 7, 1923, in Longtown, Cumbria.

Mary later moved to Gomersal at the age of 21 to marry her husband Arthur Spencer at St Mary’s Church on Spen Lane. Mary says the decision to move to Yorkshire is one she will “never regret”.

Mary and Arthur went on to have five children, 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren who are on the way.

Mary Alice Spencer.

To celebrate the milestone occasion, Mary’s family arranged a 100th Birthday party at the Ponderosa Lakeside Restaurant in Heckmondwike on Saturday, May 6 - the same day as King Chalres III’s Coronation.

Speaking at the Birthday party, Melissa Slator, Mary’s granddaughter, said: “It is quite a milestone to celebrate and it is the one Birthday she has always wanted to reach - she has really looked forward to it.

“We call her our Queen so with today being the Coronation it just fitted in so well.

“She is doing really well and she has so much enthusiasm for life. I think she just wishes she had a little bit more mobility to be independent.

Mary Alice Spencer with her daughter Joyce Bailey and two sons, Kenneth and Geoffrey Spencer.

“But it is only the last two years that she has been in the wheelchair, before that she just had a frame, so she has done amazing.

Mark Slator, grandson-in-law, said: “Mary is absolutely fantastic. She has a cure and a remedy for everything but don’t ever play scrabble with her because she will beat you!

“It is great that everyone has travelled so far and put so much effort into the celebration.

“We have all been looking forward to it immensely. It is just the icing on the cake being on the same day as the Coronation, which has helped add to the excitement.”

Talking about the Coronation of King Charles III, Mark added: “I wish King Charles III a long reign. I think he has been well neutered and that he is ready to do the job.

“I think he will make a fantastic King and somebody to look up to.”

Talking about her 100th Birthday Mary said: “I was brought up in the country to a very poor family, I never thought I would get to this.

“But I feel alright. People keep telling me I don’t look or act 100 - but I am just me that’s it.

“I have a very good family. They have certainly multiplied quite a bit!

“I knew my daughter was arranging something today but I didn't know what was going to happen, but it is very nice and it is nice to see all of the family.”

When asked what her secret is, Mary added: “A garlic vitamin pill everyday. My son and I have taken it for just short of 15 years.