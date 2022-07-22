Gomersal St Mary's Primary rated 'good' overall with 'excellent' features following church school inspection

Head teacher Jane Barker said she was delighted with the results of the SIAMS (Standard Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) inspection, which graded the school "good" overall and "excellent" in the impact of collective worship.

In the report, the inspector praised the knowledge, passion and commitment of school leaders and governors in ensuring that the school is a "caring, deeply Christian community, where adults and pupils are nurtured to be aspirational and achieve their full potential".

She described the school having "a culture of care, support and guidance for all, including the most vulnerable and disadvantaged, which enables all to flourish".

Head teacher Jane Barker and pupils at Gomersal St Mary's CE Primary School

The inspection report also highlighted the school's caring ethos, saying "relationships are a palpable strength of this harmonious school community".

The inspector said: "Older pupils show interest in, and care for, the well-being of younger pupils. They are proud to be buddies in this school where no-one is invisible."

The report also commended the school on its imaginative, carefully-planned and ambitious curriculum, through which "pupils become sensitive to the needs of the local and global community and act as courageous advocates for individuals, communities and the environment".