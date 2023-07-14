News you can trust since 1858
Gomersal Primary School pupils triumph in Dynamo Cricket North Kirklees Finals

Youngsters at Gomersal Primary School bowled over the opposition to win a regional cricket competition.
By Dominic Brown
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

The Year five and six pupils won the School Games Dynamo Cricket North Kirklees Finals, bringing home medals and a trophy.

As a result, the Gomersal team qualified for the West Yorkshire Dynamo Final, where they finished third.

They then went on to play in the Yorkshire Final of the competition.

Gomersal Primary School's cricket team enjoyed success in the School Games Dynamo Cricket competitionGomersal Primary School's cricket team enjoyed success in the School Games Dynamo Cricket competition
School spokesperson Mandy Barrett said: “Throughout the tournament, the team showed great sportsmanship.

"They encouraged their team-mates, communicated well and organised their field.

“This is the furthest we have reached in this competition as a school.

"This is a fantastic achievement and they should all be so proud.”

