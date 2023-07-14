Gomersal Primary School pupils triumph in Dynamo Cricket North Kirklees Finals

The Year five and six pupils won the School Games Dynamo Cricket North Kirklees Finals, bringing home medals and a trophy.

As a result, the Gomersal team qualified for the West Yorkshire Dynamo Final, where they finished third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then went on to play in the Yorkshire Final of the competition.

Gomersal Primary School's cricket team enjoyed success in the School Games Dynamo Cricket competition

School spokesperson Mandy Barrett said: “Throughout the tournament, the team showed great sportsmanship.

"They encouraged their team-mates, communicated well and organised their field.

“This is the furthest we have reached in this competition as a school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad