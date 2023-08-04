One of the district’s most popular hotels has been put on the market.

Gomersal Park Hotel, on Moor Lane in Gomersal, which had a turnover of £2.65m to the end of April with profits of circa £366,000, is on sale with Christie & Co estate agents priced £5.5million.

The hotel – at one point owned by Leeds United footballing legend John Charles – consists of 86 en-suite bedrooms, a bar and grill, event and conference suites, plus a spa.

The Latitude 53 Bar and Grill provides a breakfast, lunch and evening meal facility with a capacity to seat more than 100 diners across booths and free-standing tables and chairs. There is also a private dining room, partitioned from the main restaurant by glass screens and doors, which seats up to 18 guests.

The hotel boasts a number of suites to cater for weddings, meetings and functions of all sizes. These include the Oakwell Suite, incorporating the Priestley and Lister Suites, which provide versatility and capacity ranging from 90 to 150 guests, depending on layout.

The Cromwell Suite can host up to 200 people and is the largest in the hotel, incorporating the Fairfax Suite which provides a bar and anteroom.

On the first floor there is the Bronte Suite with views across the hotel lawns, plus the Patrick and Charlotte Suites which are smaller and ideal for more intimate gatherings.

Pre-covid, the hotel would typically host around 55 weddings per year. This current financial year has seen around 50 weddings hosted, with strong demand and forward bookings.

The Dream Spa was added in 2015 and has been named one of the best in the North of England.

Comprising a reception area and boasting its own restaurant, the spa offers a large, heated swimming pool with sauna and changing rooms, a mud steam room, an open air spa bath, a nail bar and eight individual treatment and beauty rooms.

There is also a well stocked gymnasium with a range of cardio fitness and weight resistance equipment. Income from the spa and gym accounts for more than 30 per cent of the hotel’s turnover and is also a key contributor towards overall hotel footfall.

The hotel sits on a site of circa five acres, including a large car park with approximately 150 spaces, plus an extensive lawn to the south side of the hotel, which surrounds a pond and lends itself to outdoor functions.

