Emma Hall, from Gomersal, pictured here with husband Rich, was diagnosed with cancer on Valentine’s Day after she bumped into a door frame.

Emma Hall, 42, was doing some house chores when she bumped into the door frame while carrying a basket of washing. Left with tenderness and a lump, that she put down to the accident, she thought nothing of it. But, a few days later the tenderness had gone, and the lump was still there. Emma, a mum of two, said: “Days later the lump hadn’t gone. I started to find other reasons for it and didn’t think I should be concerned as I was only 39.

“But in the end I couldn’t shake the feeling there might be something wrong and booked to see my GP.” Emma didn’t have any family history, but the GP was concerned enough by the lump and changes to the nipple on her other breast that she referred her to the breast clinic. She said: “The appointment sadly fell on Valentine’s Day so I spent the day being prodded and poked. The consultant took me seriously straight away and, as the appointment went on, the reality of what the diagnosis could be hit me. “I had an ultrasound, mammogram, multiple biopsies and another ultrasound. By the end of the appointment the consultant was quite sure it could be breast cancer, but they would have to wait for the results to confirm anything. “My husband, Rich, and I have been together since we were 17-years-old. We met at school and he proposed to me on Valentine’s Day, so it's always been a special day for us.

“But now our lives were being turned upside down and we didn’t know what was going to be round the corner.” After an agonising two-week wait, in February 2023, Emma received the news she had been dreading that she was diagnosed with invasive lobular breast cancer - a cancer that starts in the lobules, the glands that make milk when breastfeeding. Doctors hoped the cancer could be removed with surgery and radiotherapy, and that Emma would be able to get on with life. Sadly though, the nine-hour surgery in April, which included a single mastectomy and immediate reconstruction using tissue from her thigh, known as TUG flap reconstruction, revealed the cancer had already spread to her lymph nodes, so she would require further surgery and more treatment. Emma, who documented her experience on her Instagram page, said: “All margins showed positive traces of cancer, so I had all my lymph nodes removed in a second surgery and the reconstruction had to be removed.

Emma in hospital with Rich. She is now calling on people to take part in an inspirational night-time fundraising event for Cancer Research UK.

“It felt like such a step backwards and that the cancer I had initially thought would be easy to tackle suddenly got a lot scarier.” Emma’s treatment, which she had at the Bexley Wing at St James’ Hospital in Leeds, included chemotherapy, followed by radiotherapy, and then targeted drug therapy. While having treatment Emma celebrated her 40th birthday and her daughter’s GCSE results. She said: “It was supposed to be a big celebration year and we had planned a dream holiday to Disney World, but it all had to be cancelled and instead we were juggling hospital appointments.

“I’d never had so many injections or taken my top off in front of strangers.” As part of a group of 60 friends and family and while still having treatment, Emma took part in Cancer Research UK’s Shine Night Walk in Leeds. Emma, who has now renamed Valentine’s Day with her husband as Live Life Day, said:

“Having something to focus on other than chemotherapy was just what I needed. Sadly, Rich had a broken foot at the time, so we were pushing him round in a wheelchair and it poured with rain, but it was still the best night.

“We made a decision after my diagnosis to really make the most of life, and rain or broken bones aren’t going to get in our way. “Seeing so many people we love come out in support of what me and my family were going through was so special. And I’d urge anybody to take part in this year’s event.” The city will light up again on Saturday, October 4, when the 10k walk returns to Leeds. Emma, who continues to receive hormone therapy treatment, is urging people of all abilities to follow in her footsteps, by grabbing their glowsticks and helping to beat cancer one stride at a time. She said: “The doctors can’t guarantee that my cancer has all gone, but the treatment I continue to have will work to prevent any growth. Thanks to the work of Cancer Research UK I had treatment options available to me after my diagnosis. “Taking part in an event like Shine is a great way to support research that will help drive more life-saving discoveries and breakthroughs. That’s why I’m asking people to sign up and help shine a light for everyone affected by this devastating disease in Leeds and beyond.” Starting in Millennium Square at 7pm, people will work their way through the heart of Leeds in a neon-glowing parade of light that takes in some of the city’s most loved landmarks from the Corn Exchange, to the Royal Armouries and the Grand Arcade. Shine Night Walk participants can choose to support work into the cancer type closest to their hearts, such as prostate, bowel, lung or breast cancer – among other types of the disease - or simply give to where the need is greatest.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Yorkshire, Lisa Millett, said:

“Our scientists have helped to double cancer survival in the UK in the last 50 years. We’ve led the development of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, paved the way for targeted treatments and improved the way we use surgery to tackle cancer.

“But, with nearly one in two people set to be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime, we can’t stop there. So, we’re grateful to Emma for helping to raise vital awareness.

“Our vision is a world where everybody lives longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer and money raised through events like Shine Night Walk is critical to making this a reality.

“Whether people walk for loved ones, for future generations or with friends old and new, they’ll be helping to power more progress. October 4 is Leeds’ moment to shine.”

People can also show their support by volunteering on the night. From helping to set up the course to guiding participants around the city, there are lots of opportunities to get involved, meet new people and learn new skills. To enter or volunteer visit shinewalk.org