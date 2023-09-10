Gomersal Methodist Church

Known affectionately as ‘Pork Pie Chapel’ due to the building’s shape, the church’s graveyard has recently become overgrown.

A spokesperson said: “Our graveyard is in desperate need of a few helpers and volunteers to join our small band of workers in making good a beautiful area, which is becoming overgrown.

“There are currently a small number of us who are doing our best to bring this much-loved part of our chapel back to near perfection but if there are others out there willing to give us a little support we would welcome them with open arms.”

The church, on West Lane, will also be opening its doors on Saturday, September 16, 10.30am through to 3pm, for Heritage Open Days and Yorkshire Churches Day.

The spokesperson added: “On offer will be the interesting history of chapels in the Gomersal area, Burnley’s Mill, Taylors of Red House and the Old Post Office.