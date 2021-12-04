Gomersal Lodge to host Breakfast with Santa for 50 disabled children

Claire Morley and Chris Hale launching new Santa and Friends events at Gomersal Lodge Hotel and Grand Marquee, Cleckheaton

On Sunday, December 5, 50 children and their parents will get the chance to have breakfast with Santa at the event, which has been organised by Yorkshire Event Catering, in conjunction with Fulfil The Wish, based in Bradford, who provide activity and sightseeing holidays for children and young people who have lifelong and life-limiting disabilities.

Claire Morley, who works for Yorkshire Event Catering, said: “We know one of the ladies who has a disabled daughter, and we said we’d like to work with the charity, and invite them to the event.

“So we approached the charity and they said ‘oh fantastic, can we bring 50 children?’”

“It will be breakfast in the morning with Father Christmas, and then they can go to the marquee.

“We’ve got Tingley Brass Band there for the day for free, we’ve got Christmas stalls and then they can make their Santa’s wish.

“We’ll have people dressed up as elves as well, afternoon tea with Elsa, there’ll be all sorts.

“Gomersal Lodge is going under new management and we’re going to be working there, and there’ll be lots of different events happening at Gomersal Lodge in the future, every month there’ll be something different.”

Further Breakfast with Santa and Afternoon Tea with Elsa events take place on December 11, 12, 18 and 19.