Gomersal dad climbs Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh to mark his recovery from serious fall at Bolton Abbey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Gomersal dad who suffered a serious accident while on a family walk has expressed his “heartfelt thanks” to the physiotherapy team at Dewsbury and District Hospital who helped get him back on his feet.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Eagleton was at Bolton Abbey last October when he fell, dislocating his knee, tearing his quad muscle and rupturing his upper quad tendons.

After an initial assessment at the hospital, he underwent surgery to repair his quadriceps mechanism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this, Nick began his physiotherapy programme at the Jo Cox Therapy and Rehabilitation Centre at the hospital with physiotherapist Liam Hinds and technical instructor Sophie Palmer, focusing on rebuilding strength and mobility in his leg.

Nick Eagleton alongside his daughter, Alexia

Nick said: “I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt thanks to both Liam and Sophie for the incredible care and support they’ve given me over the past year. Their expertise, encouragement and dedication have truly made all the difference in my recovery journey, and I am so grateful to have had them by my side.

“Through each session, they not only helped me regain strength and mobility but also instilled a sense of confidence that I could reach my goals. Their positive attitude and genuine commitment to my progress has been so motivating, even on the tougher days.

“I feel stronger and healthier because of their support, and I couldn’t have asked for a better team to guide me through this process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick’s journey reached a symbolic milestone last month when he successfully climbed the 823-feet ascent to Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, a challenge he took on with his family by his side.

Nick leaving hospital

“Climbing Arthur's Seat was the ultimate challenge for me, marking how far I've come after a traumatic experience and nearly a year of physiotherapy with Liam and Sophie,” he said.

“They’ve helped me rebuild the strength in my quad muscles, allowing me to walk and climb like I did before the accident.

“Reaching 823 feet above sea level felt like a true testament to the hard work and dedication put into my recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn't have achieved this without the incredible physio team at Dewsbury Hospital, my supportive colleagues and, of course, my family.”

He added: “My wife Carly, my son Lucas and my daughter Alexia have been my rock, offering unwavering support through every step of the process. I couldn't have come this far without them.”

Liam said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Nick for his kind words. It’s rewarding to know our efforts have had such a positive impact on his recovery.

“Nick’s dedication to his physiotherapy, both during sessions and at home, played a huge part in his progress, and we’re thrilled to see him achieve such incredible milestones like climbing Arthur’s Seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s moments like these that remind us why we do what we do.”

Maureen Drake, director of allied health professionals at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “I’m incredibly proud of Liam and Sophie for the exceptional care they’ve provided to Nick throughout his recovery.

“We are committed to helping patients regain their strength and confidence, and it’s rewarding to see the difference rehabilitation can make in people’s lives.

“This is a wonderful example of the compassionate, patient-centred care we strive for every day.”