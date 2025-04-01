Andrew Birkenshaw, Welfare Officer at Gomersal and Cleckheaton FC. The club is launching a pan-disability football team and is in need of coaches, players and volunteers.

Gomersal and Cleckheaton FC are launching its first ever pan-disability football team - but they are in need of coaches, volunteers and players.

The grassroots club, which has over 500 players across 37 teams, is creating the new exciting initiative as part of its commitment to ensure everyone has the opportunity to play football, learn and to be part of a team.

To ensure people with disabilities have an opportunity to train and play football in a supportive environment, with quality coaching and first-class facilities, the club is asking anyone who would be happy to lend their support and help make a positive difference, to contact the club.

The club is also keen to hear from individuals with a disability who are interested in either coaching, playing or both.

The aim is to offer weekly training sessions, commencing next month, in April, and eventually create a team who can compete against similar clubs in the region.

Andrew Birkenshaw, Welfare Officer at Gomersal and Cleckheaton FC, said: “We believe that football should be accessible to all, regardless of ability, and we are thrilled to launch our pan-disability football team as part of our ongoing commitment to inclusion.

“Our goal is to provide a safe, fun, and supportive environment for everyone to enjoy football and reach their full potential.

“We need passionate coaches and volunteers to bring this vision to life. If you can dedicate just one hour a week to support the team and make a positive difference in our community, we’d love to hear from you.”

An award-winning nurse at Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust, Andrew will draw on his vast experience working with people with learning disabilities, to lead the new team.

For further information, or to offer support, visit: https://www.gcfc.co.uk/ and/or contact Andrew at [email protected]