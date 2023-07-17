Marquees on the grounds of the Leggers Inn, on Mill Street East, which hosted Dewsbury Pride on Saturday, July 15, were “slashed to pieces with knives” the night before the event was due to take place, with organisers describing it as “a hate crime.”

This followed “a campaign of harassment” in which members of the public were protesting to try and force organisers “to cancel the event.”

However, the town’s first ever Pride still went ahead – which included live music performances, cabaret acts, drag bingo, DJ sets, fairground games, children’s entertainment, stalls and charity stands, as well as food and drink – and the GoFundMe page, which was established to “cover the cost of the marquee,” has raised £4,218 - already more than their £4,000 target.

The vandalised marquee at The Leggers Inn in Dewsbury.

An updated statement on the New Marquee for The Leggers Inn GoFundMe page says:

“We cannot thank you all enough! As soon as we have got the marquee for the pub, any money that’s left over we will donate to the charities that Dewsbury Pride was supporting, Stonewall and Mind, so feel free to donate to support those charities too!

“Your kindness and generosity now means that this homophobic attack has actively raised money for LGBT people! Isn’t that fantastic! Love will always triumph over hate.”