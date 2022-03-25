Go-ahead for new Lidl and Home Bargains stores at Birstall Retail Park
Councillors have given the go-ahead for a new Lidl supermarket and Home Bargains store and garden centre in Birstall.
The development, on land off Bankwood Way, Birstall Retail Park - which also includes a 174-space car park - was approved at Kirklees Council's planning committee.
The vacant site, adjacent to the Showcase Cinema, has sat derelict since the business units which occupied the land were demolished after failing to attract long-term occupiers.
The developers, Lidl GB and C&W Property Developments, said the Lidl and Home Bargains plan will create 110 new jobs.
A spokesperson for Lidl GB said: “A new Lidl in this location will improve local shopping choice and bring a much-needed supermarket to the area."
C&W Property Developments is a joint venture between Caddick Construction and property developer Duncan Waller.
Mr Waller said: “Centre 27 Retail Park is strategically located at the intersection of the M62 and M621 motorway in the Birstall area.
“The shopping park currently has representation from some of the UK’s leading retailers.
“Lidl and Home Bargains will further expand and complement the park, strengthening the overall Birstall offer."