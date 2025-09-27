A fun-filled activity day for all the family is set to take place in Dewsbury’s Crow Nest Park tomorrow, Sunday, September 28.

The free ‘Go Active’ event, which will take place in the park from 10am to 3pm, is being organised by Walk, Wheel, Ride Kirklees who will be bringing along a range of bicycles for everyone to try out.

Children will have the chance to try out balance bikes and trikes, and experienced coaches will be on hand to help them learn to ride and improve their confidence.

The event has been designed to be inclusive to people of all ages and abilities, with wheelchair bikes on offer to try alongside e-bikes, trikes, hand cycles, tandems, and a variety of other modes of travel.

There is no charge to attend, and all activities are free too, although some activities will need to be booked in advance. Helmets will be provided where needed.

Coun Beverley Addy, cabinet member for Public Health, said: “I love to see events like this, especially when they are taking place in the heart of communities like our fantastic parks.

“What a brilliant example of communities thriving, with local organisations working alongside the council to help people change their lives for the better.

“I know it is going to be a great day out. It is also an opportunity for people of all ages to try out new modes of transport and think about how it might work for them.

“It is the simple things we take for granted, but walking or cycling for part of your journey might give you the chance to be closer to nature, de-stress for the day, or get some gentle exercise which we know does us all the world of good.”

Walk, Wheel, Ride was set up by Environmental Projects in Kirklees with the mission to get more people walking, wheeling (using a wheelchair or mobility aid) and cycling in Kirklees. They have active travel hubs in Batley and Spen where residents can discover the different new, lower-carbon ways of getting about.

Beth Lomas, Active Travel Manager at Environmental Projects in Kirklees said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to try out some fun, free activities in the beautiful setting of the park.

“Here at EPIKS we want to make walking, wheeling and cycling accessible to everyone and encourage people to have a go no matter your age or experience. All activities are free, under instruction and helmets provided where needed. Staff will be on hand to provide information and answer any questions you might have about all modes of active travel.

“So come along and have a go!”

