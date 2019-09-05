Glass act Hugh up for specs accolade

A Dewsbury man has been chosen from thousands of proud glasses wearers as a finalist for Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year.

Hugh Raine, 38, could follow in the footsteps of last year’s award winner Shane Haron, who took home £10,000, and have the chance to mingle with the stars at the annual Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it when I heard I’d been chosen as a regional finalist.”

Dan Smith, assistant store manager at Specsavers Dewsbury, said: “We are over the moon that one of our well known customers has a chance to win Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year.”