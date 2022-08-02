Girls’ football growing in Spen Valley after England Women’s Euro 2022 win

The Wyke U13s team.

For one set of girls in particular, there has never been more interest in the women’s game, thanks to the exposure on television over the last few weeks.

After playing football together since they were seven years old, Wyke Girls U13s have been glued to every match in the Euros and now have role models like Millie Bright and Beth Mead to emulate.

Head coach Tara Nolan said: “The girls have loved every minute of the Euros, especially after they appeared as mascots at the recent warm up match at Elland Road.

“England beat Holland 5-1 that day and it’s really ignited their passion to follow the pathway to play for England one day.

“At younger ages we played either seven or nine-a-side, but now we’ve moved up to U13, the games are 11-a-side and the squad isn’t quite big enough for that leap.

“Since the Euros started, we’ve had a few enquiries to join the team, but we’d love more girls to get involved and join this exciting group of young ladies.”

After finishing third in the league last year and reaching the cup semi-final, Wyke U13s now have some of the area’s best facilities to play and train.

The £6million Community Sports Village, which has just opened its doors, boasts 200 parking spaces, a cycle track, pavilion, an all-weather pitch and three grass pitches.

Tara added: “It sets us above all other clubs in the area. The girls are so excited.”

Training takes place on a Monday night at the new all-weather facility, with the girls’ season starting in September.

This season the girls expect to be playing away games around Leeds, Wakefield, Huddersfield and Halifax.