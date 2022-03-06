Giant 'Snowdog' sculptures to be unleashed across Kirklees as part of art trail

Launch of the ‘Snowdogs Support Life, Kirklees' art trail

Organised by The Kirkwood in partnership with Wild in Art and Snowman Enterprises Ltd, the Snowdogs Support Life, Kirklees art trail is inspired by the much-loved animated film, The Snowman and The Snowdog, the sequel to Raymond Briggs’ classic picture book and film The Snowman.

An art trail with a difference, this eight-week event brings with it a wide range of advantages for the whole Kirklees community. Not only will it drive awareness for local businesses and places of interest by encouraging visitors from far and wide to explore new parts of the district, it will raise essential funds for The Kirkwood as the charity continues its work to help and support those living with a life-limiting illness in Kirklees.

It is the first time a free public art trail has been attempted on this scale in West Yorkshire, and businesses are now being given the unique opportunity to raise their profile by sponsoring one of the individually designed Snowdog sculptures.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesspeople gather at a launch event

The first official sculpture sponsors to join the pack are Paxman, Huddersfield BID, Lovell Homes, Kirklees College, Reliance Precision, Camira Fabrics, Made by Cooper and UK Greetings.

As part of their sponsorship, each organisation will be partnering with an artist to create a striking design which showcases the very best of Kirklees.

Filling the position of Logistics Partner, DHL Supply Chain has taken the responsibility of transporting the Snowdog sculptures to their trail locations and then collecting them at the end of the eight weeks as they make their way to auction.

Holmfirth-based creative agency, Redbak, has joined the cause as design partner. With the agency having worked with The Kirkwood previously to support other design projects, getting involved was a quick decision for the team, who are drawing on their expert skillset and local knowledge to capture the essence of the art trail through their work.

Event partner spaces have been filled by Locala Health and Well-being and Huddersfield BID.

Locala works in partnership with The Kirkwood, standing side-by-side to transfer knowledge and care for those who need end-of-life support. Locala is keen to spread awareness of the life-changing work both teams do out in the community, every single day.

Always one for unique event ideas, Huddersfield BID joined the trail based on its potential to attract new visitors to the area. The Huddersfield BID is dedicated driving footfall and raising the profile of Kirklees to make it a lively, safe, attractive and accessible destination.

Keen to engage with the community following a number of ongoing developments in the area, Lovell Homes became the first company to sponsor a Snowdog pup.

These smaller sculptures will be designed and decorated by local schools, and will form part of the pupils' curriculum as they learn new creative skills and work together to produce their designs

Kathryn Box, events manager at The Kirkwood, said: "Within our first few months of seeking sponsors, we were delighted to have 11 corporate sponsors come on-board to support Snowdogs Support Life, Kirklees.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to these companies and organisations, all of which will now play an essential role in helping us make our art trail a huge success.

‘While our sponsors have been fantastic at rallying behind us as we turn our vision into a reality, we will be returning the favour through generating powerful brand awareness for everyone involved.

"Snowdogs Support Life, Kirklees will entice people from far and wide to explore the towns and villages across Kirklees and discover the many wonderful places and businesses we are home to.

"We have ambitious goals to reach and we’re still on the lookout for more corporate sponsors, whether that’s as an event partner or by becoming a Snowdog or Snowdog pup sponsor.

"There are many ways to take part, with options to suit all budgets, so if you would like to join this fantastic initiative, now is the best time to ensure maximum potential."