Giant 12ft tall figures march through Dewsbury and Batley on puppet parade

Members of the public braved the wet weather to watch the parades of the Weeping Sisters, including the new Syrian sister, created by local people, refugees and students in Kirklees.

The seven giant 12ft high Weeping Sisters puppets remember the lives lost in the Holocaust and other genocides around the world.

Friendship through Puppets was inspired by Creative Scene and the 6 Million+ Charitable Trust.

1. Route Residents of Batley and Dewsbury had the opportunity to see giant puppets parading around their town centres Photo Sales

2. Leading the way The performances were inspired by two Kirklees charities: Creative Scene and 6 million+ Photo Sales

3. Participation The charities brought together families, artists, refugees, asylum seekers and students in Kirklees to create The Syrian Sister, the seventh Weeping Sister Photo Sales

4. Creation The Weeping Sisters are 12ft high giant puppet figures Photo Sales