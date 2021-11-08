Giant puppets paraded around Batley and Dewsbury town centres on Saturday

Giant 12ft tall figures march through Dewsbury and Batley on puppet parade

The “Friendship Through Puppets” project culminated with parades of giant figures through Dewsbury and Batley on Saturday.

By Dominic Brown
Monday, 8th November 2021, 10:30 am

Members of the public braved the wet weather to watch the parades of the Weeping Sisters, including the new Syrian sister, created by local people, refugees and students in Kirklees.

The seven giant 12ft high Weeping Sisters puppets remember the lives lost in the Holocaust and other genocides around the world.

Friendship through Puppets was inspired by Creative Scene and the 6 Million+ Charitable Trust.

1. Route

Residents of Batley and Dewsbury had the opportunity to see giant puppets parading around their town centres

Photo Sales

2. Leading the way

The performances were inspired by two Kirklees charities: Creative Scene and 6 million+

Photo Sales

3. Participation

The charities brought together families, artists, refugees, asylum seekers and students in Kirklees to create The Syrian Sister, the seventh Weeping Sister

Photo Sales

4. Creation

The Weeping Sisters are 12ft high giant puppet figures

Photo Sales
DewsburyBatleyKirkleesSisters
Next Page
Page 1 of 3