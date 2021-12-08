‘Get vaccinated to protect your baby’ plea to pregnant women in Kirklees

According to recent data, only 56 per cent of pregnant women in Yorkshire and the North East have been vaccinated

Covid-19 increases the risk of still birth and giving birth prematurely, as well as the risk of pre-eclampsia. However, according to recent data, only 56 per cent of pregnant people in Yorkshire and the North East have been vaccinated and just 42 per cent have had both doses.

Local health chiefs are keen to make sure people are aware of the dangers Covid-19 can present to their baby and get protected as soon as possible.

Steve Brennan, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Kirklees, said: “We do understand that some people are concerned about having the vaccine when pregnant but want to reassure them that not only will it not harm their baby, it will actually protect both them and their baby from the serious effects that Covid-19 can cause.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The evidence shows that it is safe to have the vaccine at any stage of your pregnancy or when you are trying to conceive. So if you are pregnant and haven’t had your first or second dose, please book an appointment as soon as possible.

“It is important to get the vaccine if you are pregnant to protect both you and your baby.

"There has been a lot of misinformation about the vaccines, especially around pregnancy and conceiving, so if you have any questions or concerns, please speak to your midwife or GP to make sure you get accurate information.”

As with all new medicines, the vaccine was not routinely offered to pregnant women at first, but as further data became available, the JCVI was able to review this and confirmed that the vaccine was both safe and effective to take in pregnancy.