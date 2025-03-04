Joe Wilkinson, 12, is on a fundraising mission after being chosen to represent Spen Valley Scouts on a once in a lifetime trip to Peru.

A Birkenshaw youngster is on a fundraising mission after being chosen to represent Spen Valley Scouts on a once in a lifetime trip to Peru.

Joe Wilkinson, 12, is one of only two scouts from the whole district team to be chosen for the “exciting” experience in South America after undergoing a tough selection process which included completing practical tasks, working as part of a team and an interview.

However, the 1st Spen Valley unit scout, who is currently learning Spanish, has now set himself the challenge of raising £3,500 to make sure he is on the flight to Peru, where he hopes to help in the community and “make a difference” to other people’s lives.

His “proud” mum, Alison, said: “We are all extremely proud. He has done really well. He did it all himself - the application form and even on the selection day.

“He’s also the second youngest scout that’s been picked to go so that makes it even more special. We are so proud that, at such a young age, he has been able to go so far, and do it all by himself.

“We are all just elated. It is such a good opportunity and not somewhere that we’d be able to go as a family. It is one of those places on a bucket list.

“He loves helping people and working as a group, he loves that side of it. And in Peru he has the opportunity to be within the community.

“He is currently learning Spanish on Duolingo so he’s hoping by the time he goes he’s even more fluent than he is!”

On the fundraising efforts, which include a tough mudder in April, and a bake sale at Joe’s school, BBG Academy, Alison added:

“£3,500 needed. We’ve approached local companies to see if they're willing to sponsor him or give him a prize for a raffle, or just to help in any way they can. Some have posters up in their windows.

“His Head of Year, Mrs Jarvis, has been really good, helping him do some fundraising in school. The school has been amazing. Everyone has been really supportive and really excited for him.”

The trip, should Joe meet his fundraising target, will be the first time he’d be away from his parents - Alison and dad Andy - and sister Abbie.

“I kept asking if they needed any adult helpers but they didn’t unfortunately,” Alison laughed.

Looking ahead to the trip, which is expected to last between seven and ten days, Joe said:

“It's a really exciting opportunity for me and I'm really looking forward to learning about their culture and way of life.”

If any businesses are interested in sponsoring Joe, please email [email protected]

For more information on Joe’s fundraising efforts, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/getjoetoperu2026?utm_id=108&fbclid=IwY2xjawIoShVleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHUBQ0xnCLHuKhGti9X1sK50pb1itlemmCfv5pGCYPL4JJ9_QlYAhO38l2Q_aem_5NRTqqFYCxbs3Epj718Fkw