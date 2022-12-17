In the build-up to the Christmas holidays, children at Child’s Play Nursery, on Thornhill Road, have made donations to the local food bank, whilst also raising over £50 from a pyjama day for the Crackerjacks Children’s Trust as well as raising £160 for Children in Need.

The youngsters have also collected presents for those who may not have anything to open on Christmas Day. These presents were then dropped off at the Dunelm store in Wakefield as part of the company’s Delivering Joy campaign.

Lucy Lovell, the nursery’s deputy manager, said: “We are so proud of the children. At Child’s Play Nursery we are passionate about helping the local community in any way we can.

“Before we went to Dunelm, we taught the children that giving to those in need makes people happy. We were super impressed with all of the children.

“They were very generous and they all had a really nice time.

“We spent the morning travelling by bus to reach Wakefield, exploring the environment around them, and delivering the presents where they were greeted by the lovely staff members at Dunelm.

“Our children are all understanding that giving to those in need is a good thing to do.”

