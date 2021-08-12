GCSE results show 'exceptional determination' of Heckmondwike Grammar pupils

GCSE results day at Heckmondwike Grammar School

Three out of four grades were awarded at grade 7 or above, and of these, over one third were grade 9.

As well as some overall excellent results for the school, with all of its Year 11 students securing at least five good GCSE grades, there were also 79 per cent who achieved five or more GCSEs at grade 9-7.

In addition, 63 per cent of Year 11 students secured an impressive eight or more GCSEs at grade 9-7.

Heckmondwike Grammar pupils celebrate their results

Head teacher Peter Roberts said: "These excellent results do not just happen automatically. They are evidence of the exceptional commitment and determination of Heckmondwike’s students who received outstanding support from the dedicated staff and hugely supportive parents.

"My congratulations and well done to you all."

There are also some exceptional individual stories.

Isabel Hudson achieved an incredible eleven GCSEs at grade 9.

Elizabeth Kernick, Freya Thornton and Eldo Vinod all achieved an impressive ten GCSEs at grade 9.