The sun was shining for Saturday's Gawthorpe Maypole Procession.

Gawthorpe Maypole Procession 2023 brings fancy dress and floats to Wakefield

Hundreds of people joined the 149th Gawthorpe Maypole Procession this weekend - but can you see anyone you know?

By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th May 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:49 BST

Big crowds turned out in glorious weather to see the parade through the village on Saturday.

Colourful floats and people wearing fancy dress costumes marched from Highfield School to the maypole green.

This year’s May Queen was Miss Melissa Ferdinand who was accompanied by her Maids of Honour.

The sun was shining as people enjoyed the procession through the village, all the fun of the feast and lots of locally provided food.

People dressed up in some very impressive outfits for this year's event.

1. Gawthorpe Maypole proscession

People dressed up in some very impressive outfits for this year's event. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Gawthorpe Maypole proscession

2. Tin Man

Gawthorpe Maypole proscession Photo: Scott Merrylees

Gawthorpe Maypole Procession 2023.

3. Wizard of Oz

Gawthorpe Maypole Procession 2023. Photo: Scott Merrylees

One of the many floats joining the parade.

4. Gawthorpe Maypole Procession 2023.

One of the many floats joining the parade. Photo: Scott Merrylees

