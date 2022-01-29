Gardeners urged to sign up to 'Clip and Collect' service in Kirklees

Councillor Naheed Mather busy tidying up a garden ready for the brown bin to be emptied again in February

Collections will re-start on Monday, February 7 for more than 24,500 households currently registered to use "Clip and Collect" as it returns from its 2021-2022 winter break. The fortnightly service collects lawn cuttings, weeds and hedge trimmings in designated brown bins.

Kirklees Council is asking residents to make sure they are ready to renew their registration for the 2022-23 season. The sign-up window runs from February 1 until April 30.

Current "Clip and Collect" users are registered to receive services until the beginning of June this year, after which the service starts the 2022-2023 paid for season. Residents need to sign up during the coming registration window if they want their brown bins emptied between June 2022 and June 2023.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Naheed Mather, cabinet member for the environment, said: “We launched the brown bin service in 2019 with 10,000 people taking it up in the first year. We now have over 24,500 residents turning more than 7,000 tonnes of organic waste into compost and soil dressings.

"It would be great to see us have 30,000 households registered by the end of this renewal window.

“We want to make sure all residents that want the service for the coming collection season know how to register when the window opens on February 1.

“Residents can check their contract with the council by logging on to their My Kirklees Account.”

"Clip and Collect" is now an established part of the council’s resource and waste strategy that was adopted last September.