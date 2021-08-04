Games designer who worked on FIFA franchise joins Mirfield firm

Visitors playing the FIFA computer game at the eSports Bar trade fair in Cannes, southern France. Photo: Getty Images

Natalie Smith has been welcomed to the team at strategic brand consultancy The Engine Room, bringing with her 15 years of experience working on global projects for Electronic Arts as well as Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo and Universal Pictures.

Her appointment marks another milestone in The Engine Room’s recent growth trajectory which – despite Covid-19 – has seen the award-winning organisation expand its headcount by 50 per cent after securing a number of new business opportunities since March 2020.

Natalie will play an integral role in helping to deliver compelling campaign assets for market-leading brands spanning sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, tech and the public sector.

Natalie Smith

Speaking about the latest appointment, The Engine Room’s managing director, Lesley Gulliver, said: “Natalie has a vast amount of experience and has worked on some major creative projects in B2B sectors, but also gaming, television and film that will really bolster our service offering.

“We’re already beginning to see the impact she’s making on our clients’ projects and collaborations with employees.

"This is an exciting time to be a part of our sector as organisations continue to develop their propositions and review how their identities are perceived by customers.”

Following a challenging climate, Natalie also believes brand has an important role to play in not only helping businesses to move beyond the pandemic but become more forward-thinking.

“There have been some really positive movements in terms of enterprises embracing modern-day society and tackling issues that have an impact on us all – in particular, how vital it is for us to build more diverse and inclusive workforces,” she said.

“Although there’s still a long way to go, brand can be the catalyst for societal change because it has the power to make us think differently and truly challenge what was once considered ‘the norm’.”

Speaking about her new surroundings, Natalie added: “Everyone has been so welcoming. There are no egos and colleagues are encouraged to provide valuable input, and a personalised, expert touch to all projects.