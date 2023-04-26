News you can trust since 1858
Future of Batley Baths still up in the air as Kirklees Active Leisure yet to make a decision

The future of two Kirklees leisure centres, including Batley Baths and Recreation Centre, is still uncertain as Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) are yet to make a final decision.

By Abigail Marlow - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read

Three of the borough’s leisure centres – Batley Baths and Recreation Centre, Colne Valley Leisure Centre’s swimming pool and Deighton Sports Arena – closed their doors last year due to KAL’s financial difficulties. The closures were said to be temporary with the situation to be reviewed this March.

However, as protesters had previously speculated, the closures have turned out to be for longer than anticipated. Colne Valley’s pool is the only centre out of the three to have reopened, with the Batley and Deighton centres still closed, despite a £6m rescue package being given to KAL from Kirklees Council in its March budget.

Earlier this year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported that Kirklees Active Leisure planned to close Batley Baths permanently due to its ageing condition and the resulting elevated energy costs. A period of public consultation has since taken place to consider alternative provision, though the findings have not yet been revealed.

The future of Batley Baths and Recreation Centre on Cambridge Street still hangs in the balance.The future of Batley Baths and Recreation Centre on Cambridge Street still hangs in the balance.
A question mark also hangs over Deighton Sports Arena with the centre expected to re-open in some capacity. Details of what this could look like, again, are yet to be determined.

When asked when a decision would be taken on the future of the two sites, a spokesperson for KAL said: “KAL continues to work closely with Kirklees Council and further announcements will be made as soon as we are able.”

Since the closure of the centres, communities have made their thoughts known with Deighton protesters explaining that the closure of their facilities put youngsters more at risk of getting involved in crime. A user from the Batley centre, who was also the victim of a sex attack, spoke of her fear as she could no longer access female-only provision.

Read More
Batley Baths protest: ‘It belongs to the community and we will fight for it’
