Last week it was reported that Batley Baths was earmarked to close permanently due to its significant operating costs and the ageing condition of the building, but Colne Valley pool would re-open as it did previously, while Deighton Sports Arena would open with a limited capacity.

But in the latest development, a consultation process was announced yesterday (Monday) after the facilities were closed at the end of last year due to soaring inflation and energy costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KAL, a not-for-profit charitable organisation which runs twelve leisure and fitness sites across Kirklees, has been under financial pressure since the pandemic, with the subsequent energy and economic crisis having added further financial strain to the organisation.

Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) have announced the start of a consultation process to reopen Batley Baths - and other facilities that were temporarily closed in December - after community’s initial ‘anger’ at the prospect of it closing down permanently.

As a result of a £6million support package proposed by Kirklees Council in its forthcoming budget, KAL has now reviewed the situation and revealed options that will be put to KAL members for each site under threat.

The statement for Batley Baths reveals: “Despite the considerable operating costs for Batley Baths and Recreation Centre, in particular the swimming pool, KAL is currently exploring options for reduced or alternative provision on an interim basis whilst options for the longer-term future of the facility are considered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the announcement of proposals from Kirklees Council to support local leisure centres, Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater said: “Any additional support for pools and leisure centres across Kirklees is welcome, but while it’s important to note that no final decisions have been made I remain very concerned about the future of Batley Baths.

“The building may be old and expensive to maintain and run, but it plays a vital role in the community and travelling to other facilities in the wider area just isn’t possible for many local people.

“While I know how difficult the financial situation is, I still sincerely hope Batley Baths can be saved from permanent closure.

"The Government could throw pools and leisure centres a lifeline by giving them the same help with energy bills that other energy intensive businesses receive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly they are refusing to do that, but I will keep up the pressure in Parliament and elsewhere on behalf of all the users of the facility.”

The initial reports of Batley Baths closing permanently, which came to light last week, sparked anger and fury among the community.

Tanisha Bramwell, spokesperson for Save Batley Baths, said: “We are disappointed, angry, upset and, overall, we feel absolutely disrespected. This is simply not good enough. These decisions are tearing apart local lives.

“National issues have a huge knock-on effect and Government funding into working class communities like ours has been cut repeatedly by this Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will win, because the reality is this - areas like Batley cannot afford to lose these assets. We have lost enough already.

“Local people deserve better. This is not good enough, not anymore.”

Elsewhere, Kirklees, in its latest statement, confirmed that the pool at Colne Valley Leisure Centre “will reopen to customers in early April 2023, with a reopening date to be confirmed in due course”. It also says that “KAL will continue to work with user groups to ensure the centre operates as efficiently as possible in the future”.

At Deighton Sports Arena, “KAL is exploring options to implement limited hours provision for an interim period, whilst options for the longer-term future of the facility are explored. Further details will follow the consultation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Paul Davies, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “Our budget proposals include a support package for KAL to help them address their spiralling costs. This has given KAL some options on the facilities that closed temporarily in December.

“The financial pressures on KAL remain intense so there are no easy solutions to the problems that are facing the whole leisure industry. But the consultation gives customers a chance to shape leisure provision at the three sites affected.

“It’s important that anyone who uses these facilities takes part in the consultation and makes their voice heard. KAL will consider all the responses before taking final decisions, which include making alternative options available for as many customers as possible.”

Further details of the consultation will be available on KAL’s website at: kal.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad