Future Creative is an exciting and unique opportunity to get involved in events that are happening as part of Kirklees Year of Music 2023, as well as other creative events throughout Kirklees.

This volunteer programme provides 16–24 year-olds with the chance to make connections, meet new people and enhance their CV.

Imogen Spencer, Future Creative project officer, said “We already have a wonderful team of over 20 volunteers who have been keen to engage in the activities and events so far this year.

The volunteer programme is looking for young volunteers to help with upcoming creative events.

“We have lots more events planned and want to reach out to encourage more young people to get involved.”

Since January 2023 Future Creative have been involved with several activities across Kirklees such as stewarding at the Lawrence Batley Theatre on Queen Street, Huddersfield, assisting at ‘Dewsbury Take the Lead’ pop up music event, creating and recording a radio advert for Radio Sangam and supporting the ‘Moonraking Festival’ in Slaithwaite.

After creating a radio advert for Radio Sangam, Future Creative volunteer, Meghan said: “As someone who would love to work in radio one day, I found it really informative and fun to be

involved in the creative process of making an advertisement for the radio.

“I can’t wait to hear the finished product!”

With more exciting events planned for the coming months, and a rolling recruitment process, Future Creative would love for more young creative people to become a part of the team.

If you are interested in music, art and theatre or just want to get some experience in a flexible and supportive environment, then this could be a great opportunity for you.

To get involved, visit https://tslkirklees.org.uk/volunteering-roles/entry/event-volunteer-future-creative-team-16-24-years-8382/