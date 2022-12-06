Third Sector Leaders Kirklees - the accredited volunteer centre for the district - are delighted to be working in partnership with Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield and Kirklees Year of Music on an inspiring and ambitious volunteer programme, Future Creative.

Funded by the Arts Council England’s Volunteering Futures Fund, the programme will provide an opportunity for young people aged 16 to 24 years old to support creative and cultural events across Kirklees through event and digital-based volunteering.

Future Creative also offers training and support with opportunities for volunteers to meet creative professionals, learn new skills, make friends and update their CV.

Becky Bracey, volunteer services lead at Third Sector Leaders Kirklees, said: “Since Covid-19, the opportunities for young people to volunteer have decreased and we know how important volunteering can be as a stepping-stone to employment as well as increasing wellbeing and social connections.

“This funding has come at the perfect time as we prepare to welcome Kirklees Year of Music 2023.

“We are looking forward to engaging young people from across Kirklees in flexible, fun and inspiring volunteering through Future Creative.

“We are particularly hoping to reach people who have not volunteered before and provide them with rewarding experiences and connections to the creative and cultural sectors in Kirklees.”

Imogen Spencer outside Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield.

Becky Atkinson, CEO of Lawrence Batley Theatre added: “I am so proud that we’ve started this new volunteering project. When I was a young adult living in Huddersfield, I had to relocate to London to get this sort of opportunity.

“Now we can offer a taster of what it’s like to be part of the creative industries right here in Kirklees.

“Opportunities like this are what makes our area an amazing place to live and work.”

For more information or to get involved, visit https://tslkirklees.org.uk/volunteering-roles/entry/event-volunteer-future-creative-team-16-24-

Organisations delivering an event for Kirklees Year of Music 2023 - the unique, place-based, cultural change programme initiated and led by Kirklees Council - can also request volunteer support from the Future Creative team.

For enquiries, contact Becky Bracey or Imogen Spencer by email [email protected] or telephone 07776588691 / 07586999856.