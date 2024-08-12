Furniture retailer supports Candlelighters charity with bedroom furniture donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bed Kingdom, a leading online retailer of beds and bedroom furniture, recently donated two beds and mattresses to Candlelighters, a charity that supports families of children with cancer in Yorkshire. The donation allowed Candlelighters to replace some of their existing beds in their Candlelighters Cottage, which is accommodation provided by Candlelighters for families with a child as an inpatient being treated for cancer at Leeds Children’s Hospital.

This contribution is part of Bed Kingdom's broader initiative to support Candlelighters, which includes a pledge of three years of ongoing charitable support and raising a minimum of £5,000 each year. The bed specialist has already reached their first milestone by raising the target sum in the first year. In addition to the furniture donation, Bed Kingdom has participated in various fundraising and support activities for the charity.

Last Christmas, Bed Kingdom staff volunteered to help wrap Christmas presents for families and children attending the Candlelighters Christmas. Recently, the company held a special fundraising event during its 'Pink Week,' where £5 was donated for every pink item sold through its e-commerce store. One of Bed Kingdom's warehouse workers also participated in a Marathon, raising a further £4,000 for Candlelighters.

Iain Blackwood Hobbs, Partnerships Executive at Candlelighters, said: “Some of our families have to travel great distances to receive treatment for their child, which can mean that one parent is either away from their child with cancer or away from siblings for extended periods of time. The Cottage is a home from home for our families to help bring them together and the Bed Kingdom have helped us to maintain that homely feel with new furnishings and we can’t thank them enough for all their support.”

"We are incredibly proud to support Candlelighters and the vital work they do for families facing the unimaginable challenge of childhood cancer," said Ashley Hainsworth, founder and managing director of Bed Kingdom. "Our team is passionate about making a positive impact in our community, and we are committed to continuing our support for Candlelighters over the next three years and beyond. Around 150 children are diagnosed with childhood cancer each year in Yorkshire, and funds are vital to help the charity provide essential support services that so many rely on."

Candlelighters is a charity that brings light and hope to families facing childhood cancer across Yorkshire. It provides emotional, practical, and financial support from diagnosis and for as long as needed.

Founded in 2011 by Ashley Hainsworth as a university project with a £400 investment, Bed Kingdom has grown into a thriving e-commerce business, employing 28 people. The company offers a wide range of bedroom furniture, focusing on children's beds, and is committed to providing customers with stylish and affordable furniture options for all age groups.