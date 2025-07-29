Robert Taylor

The funeral details for a dearly loved family man from Dewsbury have been confirmed.

Robert Taylor, of Thornhill Lees, passed away peacefully in hospital on July 12, aged 84.

Robert, known as Bob, was a loving and loved husband of the late Mary, the dearly loved dad of the late Darren and the late James, a devoted grandad of Jasmin and remembered with great affection by Chelsea, Shannon and Chloe.

He was a very dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle.

Robert will be received into Our Lady and St Paulinus Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 30, at 6pm.

Requiem mass will then be celebrated on Thursday, July 31, at 11.15am, followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 12.30pm.

Donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Faith and Light and St Paulinus Church Funds.