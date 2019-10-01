Funeral date for Batley Bulldogs player Archie Bruce

Hundreds of mourners are expected to attend the funeral of Archie Bruce on Thursday.

A service of thanksgiving and farewell for the 20-year-old Batley Bulldogs player takes place at St Mary’s Parish Church in Mirfield at 12.30pm.

Afterwards, people are invited to Archie’s former club Dewsbury Moor ARLFC on Heckmondwike Road in Dewsbury.

An online collection set up to leave a lasting legacy in the young rugby player’s name has almost reached its £14,000 target.

Donations have flooded into the site, from across the area and beyond.

They include £140 from a tattoo artist who donated £5 from each of the memorial tattoos he did for 28 of Archie’s friends.

The money raised will be given to the Rugby Football League Benevolent Fund, which provides relief for people who have been injured whilst playing for rugby football league.

To donate to the online fund, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/archie-bruce-1