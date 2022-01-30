Funding for sports sessions in Dewsbury for children with additional needs
Kirklees Council is funding a series of sports sessions for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
The programme gives vulnerable children aged eight to 18 a safe space to try new sports and meet new people, giving a boost to their mental and physical health.
A range of activities are available – all for free - with participants having the chance to shape what’s on offer to them.
Weekly sessions are taking place in both Dewsbury and Huddersfield, funded by the council and operated by the Huddersfield Town Foundation. Places can be easily booked online.
Coun Viv Kendrick, Kirklees Council' s cabinet member for children, said: “All children have suffered during the pandemic, but it’s often the most vulnerable who face the biggest challenges.
“Supporting young people with SEND is incredibly important to us – we want to break down barriers, provide opportunities and create safe and inclusive places for them to thrive.
“Sports and activities are a great way to improve health and meet new people. Our free sessions could benefit many hundreds of children and families, helping them to enjoy the best start in life.
“The programme also includes workshops on vital things like resilience, first aid and employability, so we are also aiming to give youngsters personal support and valuable life skills.”
For more information and the booking details, visit the Kirklees Local Offer website, where there is also news about local activities, services and support for children and young people with SEND.