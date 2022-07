Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury was a hive of activity, as people of all ages headed to the popular spot for a walk, to play games or just to sit back, relax and take in the surroundings.

A red extreme heat warning in now in place across large parts of England as the European heatwave reaches our shores.

Temperatures in North Kirklees are expected to reach as high as 35C today (Monday) and 40C tomorrow (Tuesday).

Health chiefs are urging people to take extra precautions and stay safe.

1. Enjoying a stroll From the left, Niamh O'Gorman, Leila Higgins, 11, Libby Higgins and Zoe Higgins

2. Get-together Dewsbury Soroptomists, back, from the left, Pat Thornes, Julie McMillan, Sue West and Debbie Chandler. Front, Pat Nicholson, left, and Linda Davis

3. Taking a spin Ariella Kirkham, four, Halle Edmondson, eight, and Bobby Kirkham

4. Holding hands From the left, Durak Hoda, Alex Hoda, six, Malcolm Brooke and Klea Hoda, two