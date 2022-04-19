Fun for all the family over Easter weekend in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

There was plenty to keep your little bunnies busy over the long weekend, from Easter egg hunts to Egg-stravaganzas.

The Liversedge Cemetery Easter egg hunt, which took place on Saturday, April 16, gave children from the local area the opportunity to meet the Easter bunny while hunting for hidden eggs around the site.

Tina Hardy, event organiser, said: “Everyone had a fantastic time - the kids absolutely loved it and were so well behaved.

“It was lovely to see all the children after the last two years having fun and smiling.

“Thank you again for the donations from Tesco, Morrisons, Londis and Asda.

“Thank you also to Colin Hardy, Barbara Edwards, Melonie Pearson, Deborah Thornley and Nicola Callaghan for all their help on the day.

“We’ve had some lovely feedback - thank you to everyone that came.”

Lola and Cora Bruce were the winners of the Liversedge Cemetery Easter egg hunt and won a mug with the chapel on, a chocolate rabbit and a medal.

Lola and Cora’s mum, Vicky Bruce, said: “We love going to the cemetery as it’s where my dad, the girl's grandad, is buried.

“It was such a lovely idea to have the hunt there - It’s a special place for us.”

The Easter egg hunt was also joined by Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, who said it was a “real pleasure” to join Tina and the volunteers.

Ms Leadbeater said: “The Easter Bunny was in great form and it was a joy to see local families enjoying such a special event - one of many across Batley and Spen.

“Many thanks to the volunteers who give up their own time to organise these community activities which provide opportunities for people to get together and celebrate.”

Ashworth Grange care home in Dewsbury also welcomed the local community to celebrate Easter, as well as to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The Easter fair at Ashworth Grange was also held on Saturday, April 16, and included visits from some very special guests including two rescue donkeys called Gary and Eeyore.

Colette Senior, from Ashworth Grange, said: “It was a lovely day and everyone loved seeing the donkeys.

“In total we have raised £152 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and we are still taking donations.

“A huge thank you to everybody, especially the staff who donated their time - it was bank holiday weekend and they came in and dressed up to make it fun for the residents and the children.

“Also thank you to our kitchen staff who made some lovely easter buns.”

Dewsbury Market also held an Easter Egg-stravaganza on Saturday, April 16, with free face painting, free balloon artists and an Easter bunny trail with prizes.

The market also gave out free mini chocolate eggs to every child.

See the pictures below to see if you were snapped enjoying some Easter fun over the bank holiday weekend.

