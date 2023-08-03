Popular fro-yo parlour, Frurt, is set to launch its newest branch in Batley on Saturday, August 5 - just in time to treat the kids during the summer holidays.

Frurt has been serving a range of treats to loyal fans in Greater Manchester for more than 13 years and has announced its latest move to Yorkshire.

To celebrate its opening at Batley Plaza, Frurt will be giving visitors 50 per cent off everything on Saturday, August 5, between 12pm and 3pm.

The opening menu will include classic flavours such as natural fro-yo, vanilla soy and white chocolate, and a taste of the unexpected - with taro, pink lemonade sorbet and blueberry soy.

The iconic fro-yo is fat free and low in sugar, and there are gluten-free and vegan friendly flavours.

Syed Hassan, co-founder of Frurt, said: "We can't wait to welcome the people of Batley to our new store, where they can indulge in our delightful frozen yoghurt creations and experience the unique Frurt atmosphere.

"Just as the Greater Manchester community embraced our business with open arms, we look forward to building strong connections in Batley and becoming an integral part of the community.

"As we continue to expand, we remain firmly committed to the values that have brought us success – supporting local businesses and giving back to the communities we serve.”

As a brand, Frurt is committed to giving back to the areas where its stores are based. Every member of the 13-strong Frurt Batley team is employed from the local area, and collectively they will take part in a host of initiatives aimed at giving back to the Batley community, including litter picking and charity work.

The new store is located at Batley Plaza, Unit 13 Alfreds Way, Batley. It will be open from 12pm - 12am Sunday to Thursday and 12pm - 1am every Friday and Saturday.

For more information about Frurt, visit: www.frurt.com

1 . Interior Frurt is also offering customers who join them on their opening day 50 per cent off Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Tasty treats The Frurt offering includes frozen yoghurt with a wide variety of toppings, handmade cakes and a variety of hot and cold drinks including bubble tea, smoothies, iced drinks, thick shakes and coffee. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Interior Frurt will be open from 12pm - 12am Sunday to Thursday and 12pm - 1am every Friday and Saturday Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Seating area The venue will feature plush green booths to seat up to 14 people, as well as LED signage adorning the slick tiled walls and plenty of greenery Photo: Contributed Photo Sales