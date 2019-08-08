Friends rally round as courageous Cleckheaton boy battles cancer

A brave little boy from Cleckheaton is facing weeks of radiotherapy after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Five-year-old Charlie McCann has already undergone an 11-hour operation to remove the cancer from the back of his head.

Charlie’s dad Patrick says battling the cancer is taking its toll on his young son.

“He’s not the same little boy that he was before,” he said. “He’s not charging around and can’t walk as far.

“He used to love going outside. Now, he doesn’t want to go out and if he does, he gets tired easily.”

The tumour was discovered in June after Charlie complained of continuing headaches.

He was sent for an MRI scan and within hours of being told their son had cancer, Patrick and his wife Rachel were in Leeds meeting the surgeon who would perform the operation to remove the tumour.

The 11-hour surgery meant a concerning wait for Charlie’s parents.

“It was a long time,” said Patrick. “We knew it was going to be a long time but as a parent you can’t help worrying.”

Patrick said the doctor is optimistic that the tumour is gone but Charlie will still need radiotherapy and possibly chemotherapy.

“It’s very difficult, he’s only five,” said Patrick.

“He’s being massively brave. We can’t believe how well he is coping . He’s doing so well.”

Friends and family are rallying round by holding a sponsored walk to raise money to support the Rachel and Patrick, who also have an 11-year-old son called Lewis, while Charlie undergoes the rest of his treatment.

Rachel - a janitor at Kirklees College - has been unable to work since Charlie’s diagnosis.

The walk, which takes place on Sunday, August 18, starts from St James’s Hospital in Leeds and will call at Leeds General Infirmary and Whitechapel Primary School in Cleckheaton - where Charlie is a pupil - before arriving at St Luke’s Nursery in Cleckheaton - where Charlie used to go.

A Just Giving site has also been launched, aiming to raise £3,000. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/walk4charlie.