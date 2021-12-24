Friends of Dewsbury Station looking for new volunteers to join in 2022
The Friends of Dewsbury Station (FoDS) had their first AGM at the West Riding in Dewsbury last week.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 11:30 am
The community group was formed in 2019 and, despite activities being curtailed by the pandemic, has managed to improve the look and feel of the station by planting, litter picking and sponsoring children’s artwork for in the arches on platform two.
FoDs is looking to attract new volunteers. Restrictions permitting, the group meets monthly and spends a few hours on practical tasks.
For more information, contact chairwoman Jackie Ramsay on 07540 985591.