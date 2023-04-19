Simon Roadnight, Christine Leeman and Geoff Greensmith, committee members of the Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery group, have expressed their gratitude after receiving official invites to His Majesty's Coronation Garden Party.

They have received the invites in recognition of all their hard work, after being recommended to the palace by West Yorkshire’s Deputy Lord-Lieutenant Kevin Sharp.

As part of the voluntary group - which is now in its ninth year - the committee have developed ‘Angles Corner’, raised over £11,000 for a new War memorial, hosted memorial services for the local community to attend and kept up with the maintenance of the site.

Simon Roadnight, Christine Leeman and Geoff Greensmith with their official invites from Buckingham Palace.

After receiving the official invite on March 31, Christine said: “Wow! What an honour it is, to meet His Majesty three days before his Coronation - I can’t believe it.

“I am over-the-moon. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and it means a lot to us that Deputy Lord-Lieutenant Kevin Sharp thinks we deserve to go.

“When we first started doing work on the cemetery it was a disgrace, it was so neglected.

“Now, we regularly go down and water the plants, pull up the weeds, paint and maintain everything.

The Coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6.

“I always try to do my best for the community and the cemetery. I do it because I am able and I like to give to people and help - it is just the way I am.

“I am a royalist, I always have been, so this event is really important to me. I think Charles will make a great King.

“I am so excited about going, I feel so humbled and honoured.”

King Charles III, Camila Parker Bowles, Queen Consort, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princes of Wales are amongst those who are expected to attend His Majesty’s Coronation Garden Party.

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 3 at Buckingham Palace, London.

The Coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey.