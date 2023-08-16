A Birstall community group organised a fun Yorkshire Day event at the town’s library.

People enjoy the Yorkshire Day event at Birstall Library, including Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

The Yorkshire Day Get Together, a free event which was organised by Friends of Birstall Library, saw 45 people, including Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, enjoy a game of bingo, a quiz, a book sale and a presentation on the Yorkshire dialect.

Refreshments - all of which were Yorkshire products - were also provided for the group.