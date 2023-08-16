Friends of Birstall Library run Yorkshire Day event
A Birstall community group organised a fun Yorkshire Day event at the town’s library.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 16th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
The Yorkshire Day Get Together, a free event which was organised by Friends of Birstall Library, saw 45 people, including Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, enjoy a game of bingo, a quiz, a book sale and a presentation on the Yorkshire dialect.
Refreshments - all of which were Yorkshire products - were also provided for the group.
A spokesperson for the group said: “There was a great sense of community and it was great to see so many people having fun and celebrating our proud Yorkshire identity.”