The Friends of Batley Station (FOBS) celebrated their ninth birthday last month.

The surprise donation of painting of Batley Station by Gordon Benson, as the Friends of Batley Station celebrated their ninth birthday in style.

Members of the volunteer group joined together with Kim Leadbeater, the MP for Batley Spen, Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire, local historian Tony Dunlop, pupils from Lydgate Primary School and representatives from both Network Rail and Northern Railways.

The event included the unveiling of a new painting by local artist Gordon Benson of the historic Station Hotel in its heyday, while the artist also provided a surprise donation of a further painting depicting the station itself, at around the same period.

Pupils from Lydgate recited poetry, including work by year 5 pupil, Alina Brdar, who is the West Yorkshire Young Poet Laureate.

Posting on Facebook, Kim, whose sister Jo Cox helped to start the group in 2015, said: “It was a real pleasure to join Friends of Batley Station for their ninth birthday celebrations.

“Brilliant poetry performances by the children from Lydgate, excellent paintings by artist Gordon Benson, history from Tony Dunlop and more lovely poetry from Stuart Bailey, plus very moving comments from founder and chair Gwen Lowe, who started the group with the support of my sister.

“Huge thanks to the dedicated volunteers for all their hard work and to everyone involved in putting together such a special celebration.”

